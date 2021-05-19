Lil Jon Is Getting A New Home Renovation Show On HGTV

Lil Jon has a new home renovation show coming to HGTV.

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? will feature designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon and the GRAMMY-winning producer and rapper as they advise homeowners on renovation plans, even those that “seem impossible to execute,” according to a Discovery press release issued Tuesday (May 18).

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” Georgia-based Lil Jon said in the release. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

Some of the renovation ideas could include heightening ceilings to add taller windows, gutting a basement, adding on a “fully decked-out speakeasy” and more, the release states.

“We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, “Yeah! Yeah!”

The show will air in 2022, according to HGTV and Discovery.