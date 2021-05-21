Jonas Brothers Return With Smooth New Single 'Leave Before You Love Me'

The Jonas Brothers are back!

On Friday (May 21), Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas reunited on a new single with Marshmello, titled “Leave Before You Love Me.” The midtempo groove, co-produced by Marshmello, Alesso, and Heavy Mellow, is the band’s first track and collaboration to release this year, ending a months-long break from music since the group released their Christmas jam, “I Need You Christmas,” last October.

“Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far / It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart / If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark / I’m sorry, gotta leave before you love me,” the Jonas Brothers sing over the smooth, hand clap-heavy production.

“Leave Before You Love Me” signals the next music era for the brothers' band, whose 2019 album Happiness Begins debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart upon its release, pushing 414,000 album-equivalent units in its first week alone.

The Jonas Brothers will also be hitting the road this summer alongside country songbird Kelsea Ballerini as part of their “Remember This” tour, which kicks off this August in Las Vegas and will run through locations like Boston, Denver, Tampa, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. (See the dates here.)

Jonas Brothers is nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo: Getty Images