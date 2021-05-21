Man Sues South Carolina Paper Mill For 'Rotten Eggs' Smell

A foul smell has been permeating the air around the North Carolina/South Carolina border, with many residents blaming a paper mill in South Carolina for the "rotten egg"-like fumes. One man in Charlotte is taking action against the company for the stench in the form of a lawsuit, according to WRAL.

Kenny White, of the Ballantyne area of Charlotte, doesn't live far from the border, but that hasn't stopped the odor from reaching his house. On Tuesday (May 18), he filed a private-nuisance, class-action lawsuit against the New-Indy Containerboard pulp and paper mill in Catawba, South Carolina. He and other residents have claimed that the smell coming from the mill is causing physical reactions in several people, from headaches to sore throats.

The lawsuit alleges that the mill is polluting areas of the Carolinas with "noxious and harmful hydrogen sulfide emissions," a colorless, flammable and highly-toxic gas known for smelling like rotten eggs. The suit also states that several government agencies found the mill responsible for the emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency was even called in to investigate the odor earlier this month.

According to WRAL, the lawsuit is seeking financial compensation of at least $5 million for the harm caused to residents in the surrounding area.

Photo: Getty Images