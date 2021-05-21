Feedback

Missouri's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 21, 2021

There are some cities and towns in Missouri that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of areas have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced places in Missouri.

  1. Auxvasse
  • Pronunciation: Of-aw-zzz
  • Located in Callaway County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,079
  1. Bolivar
  • Pronunciation: Ball-i-ver
  • Located in Polk County
  • Population as of 2019: 10,880
  1. Bona
  • Pronunciation: Bah-nuh
  • Located in Dade County
  • Population as of 2019: 11,067
  1. Canalou
  • Pronunciation: Ca-now-lou
  • Located in New Madrid County
  • Population as of 2019: 217
  1. Hayti
  • Pronunciation: Hey-tie
  • Located in Pemiscot County
  • Population as of 2019: 2,652
  1. Kearney
  • Pronunciation: Car-knee
  • Located in Clay County
  • Population as of 2019: 10,095
  1. Laquey
  • Pronunciation: Lake-way
  • Located in Pulaski County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,472
  1. Lebanon
  • Pronunciation: Lebuh-nun
  • Located in Laclede County
  • Population as of 2019: 14,652
  1. Milan
  • Pronunciation: My-luhn
  • Located in Sullivan County
  • Population as of 2019: 2,463
  1. Nevada
  • Pronunciation: Ne-vay-duh
  • Located in Vernon County
  • Population as of 2019: 8,317
  1. Qulin
  • Pronunciation: Q-lin
  • Located in Butler County
  • Population as of 2019: 734
  1. Versailles
  • Pronunciation: Ver-sail-s
  • Located in Morgan County
  • Population as of 2019: 2,961

Photo: Getty Images

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.