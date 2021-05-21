Missouri's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

There are some cities and towns in Missouri that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of areas have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced places in Missouri.

Auxvasse

Pronunciation: Of-aw-zzz

Located in Callaway County

Population as of 2019: 1,079

Bolivar

Pronunciation: Ball-i-ver

Located in Polk County

Population as of 2019: 10,880

Bona

Pronunciation: Bah-nuh

Located in Dade County

Population as of 2019: 11,067

Canalou

Pronunciation: Ca-now-lou

Located in New Madrid County

Population as of 2019: 217

Hayti

Pronunciation: Hey-tie

Located in Pemiscot County

Population as of 2019: 2,652

Kearney

Pronunciation: Car-knee

Located in Clay County

Population as of 2019: 10,095

Laquey

Pronunciation: Lake-way

Located in Pulaski County

Population as of 2019: 1,472

Lebanon

Pronunciation: Lebuh-nun

Located in Laclede County

Population as of 2019: 14,652

Milan

Pronunciation: My-luhn

Located in Sullivan County

Population as of 2019: 2,463

Nevada

Pronunciation: Ne-vay-duh

Located in Vernon County

Population as of 2019: 8,317

Qulin

Pronunciation: Q-lin

Located in Butler County

Population as of 2019: 734

Versailles

Pronunciation: Ver-sail-s

Located in Morgan County

Population as of 2019: 2,961

Photo: Getty Images