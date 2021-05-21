North Carolina Named One Of The 'Grossest' States In The U.S.

America the beautiful. From lush, green mountains to the vast expanse of blue skies, the country proves every day that it has rightfully earned its nickname. But just because it's a beautiful country doesn't mean it is without its faults.

Career and job search website Zippia recently compiled a list to determine which states are the "grossest" in the country, and the results may be a bit surprising.

So where did North Carolina rank on the list?

Number 3

As it turns out, North Carolina is pretty gross compared to the rest of the country, behind the top two states of Virginia and South Carolina.

To determine the rankings, the site started with what it calls "undisputed metrics of gross-ery," meaning dirty air, pollution, trash, number of landfills, illness spread and more. After the scientific data, Zippia used Google trends to determine "cultural factors" they deemed gross, such as the number of searches for mayonnaise recipes and Crocs.

Clearly they don't enjoy comfy feet or tangy treats.

Here are the top 10 grossest states, according to Zippia:

Virginia South Carolina North Carolina Pennsylvania Texas New Jersey Connecticut Georgia Delaware New York

Check out the full list here to see where each state ranks among the grossest in the country.

Photo: Getty Images