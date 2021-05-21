Over $107 Million Up For Grabs For San Diego Renters, Landlords

Officials in San Diego County said there's $107 million available to renters and landlords, and there are many people in the county who qualify.

“The idea behind the program is to provide back rent, future rent (and) utility costs to help renters be caught up on their back rent and to help to make landlords whole for their rental income,” San Diego County Housing Director David Estrella told FOX 5.

This is part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is funded by federal money meant to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporters. California allocated over $100 million to San Diego County.

“We’re hoping to spend this $107 million as quickly as we can," the housing director said. "It’s an infusion of money into our local economy.”

Plenty of renters and landlords qualify as well for the assistance. For example, “A family of 4 earning roughly $98,000 or below would be eligible for assistance," Estrella explained.

Money will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, but you're encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Estrella added that there's no deadline, and it will end when the money is gone.

Landlords and renters can check eligibility and apply by calling 858-694-4801 or online by visiting SDHCD.org.

Photo: Getty Images