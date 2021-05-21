Pittsburgh Neighborhood Overrun By Rats Pleads For Help

A Pittsburgh neighborhood is pleading with city officials to help its ongoing rat problem.

WPXI reports the Brookline neighborhood is overrun with rats as several residents have confirmed the issue.

“Rats run under my feet and hide under my flowerpots and torment my dog,” local resident Jennifer Nail said.

Another Brookline resident told WPXI off-camera and that he sees rats on Rossmore Avenue all the time and fears they could creep into his home.

Nail said she's set traps all over her home and her dog has been helpful in stopping the rodents.

“He’s definitely killed at least six or seven,” Nail said.