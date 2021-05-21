Pittsburgh Neighborhood Overrun By Rats Pleads For Help
By Jason Hall
May 21, 2021
A Pittsburgh neighborhood is pleading with city officials to help its ongoing rat problem.
WPXI reports the Brookline neighborhood is overrun with rats as several residents have confirmed the issue.
“Rats run under my feet and hide under my flowerpots and torment my dog,” local resident Jennifer Nail said.
Another Brookline resident told WPXI off-camera and that he sees rats on Rossmore Avenue all the time and fears they could creep into his home.
Nail said she's set traps all over her home and her dog has been helpful in stopping the rodents.
“He’s definitely killed at least six or seven,” Nail said.
Pittsburgh neighborhood overrun by rats pleading for help from the city https://t.co/iUwolTS5K5 pic.twitter.com/x01UcFRgLb— WPXI (@WPXI) May 21, 2021
Nail said she's reached out to city officials nearly 20 times but hasn't received an update on the ongoing issue. WPXI said it also reached out to the city but didn't receive a response as of Friday (May 21).
Pittsburgh currently has a rodent baiting program in which a professional will setup a baiting station on their property, which could account for 200 mice or rats, per residents' request.
Nail said she and others in the neighborhood have already applied for the program.
The residents said they hope overgrown weeds and trash left on other properties, which attract the rats, will go away, but are pessimistic of those chances.
Photo: Getty Images