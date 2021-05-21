Feedback

St. Louis Cardinals One Of The Most Hated Teams In The MLB: Study

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 21, 2021

Thanks to Twitter data collected by Betonline, the St. Louis Cardinals are among the top four "most hated" teams in Major League Baseball.

WMOV 4 reported that the betting website created a map highlighting the most hated teams in each state.

With over 90,000 tweets tracked, the data looked for tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases like "I hate___" to determine which MLB teams were the most disliked in all 50 states.

According to Betoline's analysis of geotagged Twitter data from the last month, it shows that the Cardinals are most hated in Missouri's surrounding states.

The St. Louis Cardinals had six states that seemed to like them the least.

The states whose data says they hate the Cardinals the most are Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The MLB team Missouri hates the most is, to no surprise at all, the state's biggest rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Photo: Betonline

The breakdown of the most hated MLB teams is:

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers (9 states)
  2. New York Yankees (8 states)
  3. Houston Astros (7 states)
  4. St. Louis Cardinals (6 states)
  5. New York Mets (6 states)
  6. Chicago Cubs (4 states)
  7. Boston Red Sox (3 states)
  8. Chicago White Sox (3 states)
  9. Atlanta Braves (1 state)
  10. Clevland Indians (1 state)
  11. Philadelphia Phillies (1 state)
  12. San Francisco Giants (1 state)

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About St. Louis Cardinals One Of The Most Hated Teams In The MLB: Study

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.