St. Louis Cardinals One Of The Most Hated Teams In The MLB: Study

Thanks to Twitter data collected by Betonline, the St. Louis Cardinals are among the top four "most hated" teams in Major League Baseball.

WMOV 4 reported that the betting website created a map highlighting the most hated teams in each state.

With over 90,000 tweets tracked, the data looked for tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases like "I hate___" to determine which MLB teams were the most disliked in all 50 states.

According to Betoline's analysis of geotagged Twitter data from the last month, it shows that the Cardinals are most hated in Missouri's surrounding states.

The St. Louis Cardinals had six states that seemed to like them the least.

The states whose data says they hate the Cardinals the most are Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The MLB team Missouri hates the most is, to no surprise at all, the state's biggest rival, the Chicago Cubs.