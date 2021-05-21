These 2 Nebraska Companies Are Among The Best Workplaces In 2021

Two Nebraska companies landed on the list of best places to work.

Inc.com revealed the list of Best Workplaces in 2021, noting 429 companies nationwide “that make work worth it.” The ones that made the list “did the most to support their employees and keep them engaged through a turbulent year,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A year ago, business leaders at companies big and small were grappling with the same question: ‘When will we return to the office?’ Many still don't know, while others are wondering if they'll even have an office to return to. Fortunately, one of the lessons of the Covid-19 crisis is that you don't need a physical office to make your company a great place to work. What you do need are policies that support your employees and keep them engaged. Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces list recognizes the businesses that deliver on that promise — all 429 of them.”

The companies were listed in no particular order.

These two companies stood out in Nebraska:

Buildertrend , in Omaha

, in Omaha Fusion Medical Staffing, in Omaha

