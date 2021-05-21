This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is crawling with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others.

TripAdvisor lists the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Las Vegas has the highest rating?

The Las Vegas restaurant with the highest rating is Edge Steakhouse.

According to Edge's website, the restaurant is "the cutting edge of perfection with legendary libations and top steaks served with equal amounts of warm hospitality and a welcoming atmosphere for the ultimate dining experience."

The restaurant has 500 TripAdvisor reviews with 4.5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews.

402 TripAdvisor users gave Edge Steakhouse an "excellent" rating and 56 people rated it as "very good."

There were only 16 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor:

Photo: Getty Images