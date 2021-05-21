Upcoming Miami-Area Events To Get Hyped For This Memorial Day Weekend

With things steadily opening back up and more people getting vaccinated, more events are kicking off this year for Memorial Day. In the Miami area alone, you have cruise parties, the annual air and sea show, and other enticing events to get you out of the house. Whether you're with friends or hanging out with family, this weekend will be jam-packed and guaranteed to keep you entertained. Here are just a handful of happenings going down May 28 through the 30 this year.

Keep in mind COVID-19 rules and restrictions!

The annual Air & Sea show returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. This event lasts from May 29 to 30, and people will once again view flyovers, parachute launches, interactive military exhibits, and plenty more activities along South Beach. Teams from the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, British Army, and Customs and Border Protection will be featured in the show. There won't be fireworks or their annual concert this year, however.