Upcoming Miami-Area Events To Get Hyped For This Memorial Day Weekend
By Zuri Anderson
May 21, 2021
With things steadily opening back up and more people getting vaccinated, more events are kicking off this year for Memorial Day. In the Miami area alone, you have cruise parties, the annual air and sea show, and other enticing events to get you out of the house. Whether you're with friends or hanging out with family, this weekend will be jam-packed and guaranteed to keep you entertained. Here are just a handful of happenings going down May 28 through the 30 this year.
Keep in mind COVID-19 rules and restrictions!
National Salute to America's Heroes: Hyundai Air & Sea Show
The annual Air & Sea show returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. This event lasts from May 29 to 30, and people will once again view flyovers, parachute launches, interactive military exhibits, and plenty more activities along South Beach. Teams from the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, British Army, and Customs and Border Protection will be featured in the show. There won't be fireworks or their annual concert this year, however.
Miami Booze Cruise
This is for the partygoers. On the Miami Booze Cruise, you can enjoy unlimited mixed drinks and complimentary snacks while jamming to great music, sailing by celebrity mansions, and enjoy the beautiful views of the city, Biscayne Bay, and the Port of Miami. You can purchase other drinks and food at discounted prices.
The Memorial Day Weekend special event is taking place on Saturday, May 29! For booking and prices, visit their website.
SuperBlue Miami
Get ready for a trippy but immersive experience at SuperBlue. The art experience just opened this month in Allapattah, and its first exhibit is "Every Wall is a Door." This will take you on a multisensory ride with multiple installations becoming increasingly thought-provoking and awesome. When you finish the amazing experience, you can be treated to some coffee, wine or lunch at their restaurant Blue Rider. You must book your tickets online in advance.
Urban Beach Week
Also known as Black Beach Week, it started off as a small urban fashion show in the 1990s. Now it's a massive outdoor party event in South Beach. Expect concerts, parties, contests, fashion shows, and many other activities in Miami Beach. It also accentuates Hip Hop culture as thousands of people flock for this event.
There are special regulations and restrictions this year, too.
Parks, Museums & Other Attractions
A plethora of parks, museums, and other locations will be open over the weekend, according to outlets. These attractions include Zoo Miami, Biscayne National Park, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and much more. For more attractions to think about, click here. Don't forget to visit a specific location's website for booking and prices!
Photo: Getty Images