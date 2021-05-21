Vancouver Mom Recounts Giving Birth While In Coma

Angela Primachenko's life changed drastically in March 2020 -- along with the rest of the world.

A resident of Vancouver, Washington, Primachenko told KATU she started getting sniffly while she was over 30 weeks pregnant. She initially thought it was allergies.

"I just thought it was allergies," Primachenko said. "I didn't even think that was a possibility, but I gradually started getting more and more sick. But I started having a fever--it was at 102, 103, 102, 103." She had no health issues previously, as well.

The mother started getting worse and worse from this mysterious illness, and then she was tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital Primachenko went to kept one night, and her condition got worse from there. The mother reportedly had to be put on a ventilator to help her breathe.