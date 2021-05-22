Feedback

Carrie Underwood Extends 'Reflection' Las Vegas Residency With New Dates

By Regina Star

May 22, 2021

Carrie Underwood is staying in Sin City a little longer!

The “Before He Cheats” songbird is extending her stay at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas as part of her highly-anticipated “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.” The country superstar, who will head to Vegas in December 2021, added new shows to her Spring 2022 slate, including concert dates on March 23, 25, 26, and 30 and April 1-2.

“REFLECTION” was originally announced as a six-show run during the first two weeks of December, but Underwood increased the billing due to the demand for pre-sale tickets.

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” Underwood shared in a press release of her residency. “I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Underwood isn’t the only superstar coming to Vegas this year with a residency of their own. Céline Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will also have their own shows at Resorts World Las Vegas this year, kicking off with Dion (Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021); Underwood (Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021); Perry (Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022); and closing with Bryan (Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022).

For tickets and information, visit citientertainment.com.

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

