Just hours before Glastonbury began its Live at Worthy Farms livestream Saturday (May 22), Thom Yorke announced that he and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood had not only formed a side project called The Smile, but that they'd also be debuting music during their first-ever performance later that night. The band, which gets its name from a Ted Hughes poem, also includes drummer Tom Skinner and production by Yorke's longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, though he was not part of the performance.

“We’re truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our livestream event to premiere their brand new project, The Smile,” Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement ahead of the virtual event. “Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment – and one we can broadcast to the world.”

The Smile performed an eight-song set, opening with a new version of the unreleased Radiohead song called "Skirting On The Surface." Watch them perform two of those songs ("We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings" and "Thin Thing") and check out the full setlist below.