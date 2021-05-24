5 Of The Best BBQ Joints In Memphis

In the South, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

Since Memphis is famous for its barbecue, there is no shortage of amazing spots around the city to get some brisket, a pulled-pork sandwich, or a slab of ribs. Grab some for lunch or dinner (or even a hearty snack, we're not judging) and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Home of the Blues.

Here are just a few of the best places for BBQ around Memphis.

Central BBQ

Central BBQ serves up all the barbecue staples and then some. This Memphis favorite has gained national attention through several publications and TV shows, such as Pitmasters and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. Central BBQ has even expanded its reach, now with a location in Nashville.