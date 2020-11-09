Here's Every Memphis Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Sarah Tate
March 1, 2022
Memphis has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Visitors from all over come to Bluff City to sample its famous barbecue, but are shocked to discover the multitude of restaurants offering a range in cuisine. From old-school diners and soul food to fried chicken and southern staples, this city has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"
As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Memphis, nearly a dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives hosted by Guy Fieri. Listed below are all the restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.
- Cozy Corner: Season 3, Episode 9 (May 2008)
- Leonard's Pit Barbecue: Season 3, Episode 9 (May 2008)
- Marlowe's Ribs & Restaurant: Season 3, Episode 9 (May 2008)
- Tom's Barbecue: Season 3, Episode 9 (May 2008)
- Uncle Lou's Fried Chicken: Season 4, Episode 5 (August 2008)
- Rizzo's: Season 15, Episode 3 (August 2012)
- South Of Beale (SOB): Season 15, Episode 7 (October 2012)
These restaurants have closed since they appeared on the show:
- Little Tea Shop (temporarily closed): Season 3, Episode 7 (May 2008)
- Alcenia's (temporarily closed): Season 4, Episode 12 (November 2008)
- The Elegant Farmer: Season 15, Episode 9 (October 2012)
- Three Angels Diner: Season 15, Episode 10 (October 2012)