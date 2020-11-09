Here's Every Memphis Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Memphis has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Visitors from all over come to Bluff City to sample its famous barbecue, but are shocked to discover the multitude of restaurants offering a range in cuisine. From old-school diners and soul food to fried chicken and southern staples, this city has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"

As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Memphis, nearly a dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives hosted by Guy Fieri. Listed below are all the restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.

These restaurants have closed since they appeared on the show:

  • Little Tea Shop (temporarily closed): Season 3, Episode 7 (May 2008)
  • Alcenia's (temporarily closed): Season 4, Episode 12 (November 2008)
  • The Elegant Farmer: Season 15, Episode 9 (October 2012)
  • Three Angels Diner: Season 15, Episode 10 (October 2012)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.