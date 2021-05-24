Feedback

Alex Rodriguez Talks 'Clearing Out' His Life Following Jennifer Lopez Split

By Hayden Brooks

May 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not hiding their romantic reunion as the two were seen in Miami. Meanwhile, the former's ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez is focused on the future.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," the former Yankee star, 45, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday (May 23). "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

When it comes to Bennifer, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were seen in the 305 by paparazzo and a source told ET that the two "are having fun together."

"Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben," the source explained. "Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal.”

Interestingly enough, while Rodriguez shared the aforementioned sentiments, an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet that the retired athlete would get back with Lopez if he had the opportunity to do so. "Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup," the source revealed. "At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

