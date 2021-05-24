Border Patrol Confiscates Duck Tongues, Counterfeit Airpods In Louisville

Kentucky is hundreds of miles away from both the Mexico and Canadian border, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents do make some interesting finds at the Port of Louisville.

From May 15 to May 22, agents found 90 counterfeit driver's licenses, $675,200 in knockoff designer watches, and $722,750 in fake Apple Airpods, which agents have been seizing more of, according to the CBP.

The week's haul also included a lot of drugs including, 2.5 pounds of Carfentanyl, 5 pounds of stimulants, 10 pounds of hallucinogens, 11 pounds of cathinone designer drugs like bath salts, 30 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, and 44 pounds of cocaine. The cocaine is valued at more than a million dollars.

Agents also found boxes upon boxes of duck tongues. They're not widely eaten in the U.S., but they are part of traditional Chinese cooking. The CBP had to destroy 1,300 pounds of tongue because of possible disease, including bird flu.

Most of the seized items came from various Asian countries.

“All of these seizures were just in one week, and not all of our seizures were included in this list,” Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville, said in a statement. “Our officers are on point every night ensuring what is being shipped into the U.S. or to a foreign port is legal, approved and does not violate the safety of our community and others.”

