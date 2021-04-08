Feedback

'World's Largest Flea Market' In Texas Busted For Selling Counterfeit Goods

By Anna Gallegos

April 8, 2021

Homeland Security is going after flea market vendors trying to get away with selling counterfeit items in East Texas.

More than $1.3 million in phony merchandise was confiscated on April 2 at the First Monday Trade Day in Canton, which is about 60 miles east of Dallas.

Agents seized more than 1,000 items, including luxury goods like designer purses, shoes, hats, and sunglasses. Some of the ripped off brands included Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton.

“Those who attempt to profit from the selling of counterfeit items will face consequences for their illegal actions. The infringement of intellectual property rights is a growing threat to our economic viability that cannot stand," said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations - Dallas.

Two women who were managing two booths at flea market were arrested and will now face felony charges, the Canton Herald reported.

“Buying and selling counterfeit items poses a significant threat to our local economy and the dedicated vendors who come to Canton for legitimate business ventures,” said Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said.

Canton is small, but it's home to what it calls the world's largest flea market. At its peak, First Monday Trade Days had nearly 100,000 shoppers and 6,000 vendors spread over 100 acres.

Photos: Homeland Security Investigations - Dallas

