Delivery Driver Accused Of Throwing Away Packages, 6-Year-Old's Medication

By Jason Hall

May 24, 2021

A Connecticut delivery driver is accused of throwing away packages she was supposed to deliver, which included a 6-year-old child's medicine.

Brianna Bushey, 23, of South Windsor, was arrested and charged in relation to the accusation on Saturday (May 22) on an active warrant, the Daily Voice reports.

An investigation into Bushey began in March after the police department located several undelivered packages intended for residents with Somers, Connecticut addresses inside a dumpster at the South Windsor Volunteer Fire Department Company on Ellington Road, South Windsor Police Sergeant Mark Cleverdon confirmed to the Daily Voice.

Police determined that Bushey was subcontracted by FedEx and responsible for delivering the packages found, which included the supply of medicine for the 6-year-old child.

Bushey was taken into custody and processed by officers before being released on a $50,000 surety bond.

The 23-year-old Hartford County resident is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, June 9.

A similar incident occurred in Chicago in December 2020 when 19 undelivered USPS were found in a garbage can in the South Side section of the city.

A woman confirmed she discovered the packages while taking out the trash to Alderman Matthew O'Shea, 19th, Ward, ABC Chicago reported at the time of the incident.

Photo: South Windsor Police/The Daily Voice

