Dierks Bentley Fell Off His Bike, 'Busted His Hip' Amid Desert Gravel Race

By Hayden Brooks

May 24, 2021

Dierks Bentley is the adventurous type and the country titan put his latest outing on display.

On Sunday (May 23), Bentley, 45, took to Instagram to share footage of a recent bike outing, where he ended up busting his hip. "Other than going over the handlebars on mile 60 and busting my hip...good times," the singer captioned a clip of him on the bike, tagging @desertgravel, a Colorado gravel bicycle race. No word on whether the star was critically injured, but he did take to the social media platform to share the moment, after all.

Earlier this month, Bentley announced that he's launching a new trek called "Beers on Me Tour," which kicks off in amphitheaters across the country this summer. The venture begins August 13 at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, before making its way around the country and concluding in Rogers, Arkansas on October 22.

"To not play a show in a year and a half and not know what the vibe is post-COVID…whatever world we’re in right now, pre-post-COVID?" Bentley told Rolling Stone. "I think it’s just get back to the basics, which is make sure everyone has a great time… On the backside of this five-day tour, my DNA will be structurally rearranged from who I‘ve been the last year and a half."

Photo: Getty Images

