Florida Bank Teller Refused To Give Money To Robber, Believed Gun Was Fake

A man armed with a gun ended up walking out of a bank empty-handed following a robbery attempt, WJTX reported.

The incident went down Friday afternoon (May 21) when someone entered a bank, pulled a gun on the teller, and demanded money, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The teller didn't give the suspect any money because he didn't believe the gun was real, deputies said. The unknown man reportedly ended up leaving the bank.

An off-duty Florida Highway Patrol trooper was alerted about the robbery attempt and followed the man into the parking lot, officials said. He stopped the man until deputies arrived and arrested him.

Authorities said no customers were in the bank at the time, and no one was hurt. They also haven't confirmed if the firearm was indeed real or not. The alleged gunman wasn't identified at the time by the sheriff's office.

Photo: Getty Images