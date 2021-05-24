Florida School Photoshops Students' Yearbook Photos Deemed 'Inappropriate'

Refunds are being offered to Florida parents and students after they learned dozens of yearbook photos of high school students were edited without their knowledge, according to WJXT.

This controversy is stemming from a decision made by the yearbook coordinator, Anne Irwin, at Bartram Trail High School, the St. Johns County School District confirmed Friday (May 21). Officials said Irwin made these changes based on the dress code in the student code of conduct.

But some students were reportedly left shocked and confused when they got their $100 yearbook.

“There’s a black box over my chest and the cardigan on the side is like moved over and it looks really awkward and I was very confused,” freshman Riley O’Keefe said. She even claims she wasn't approached about her outfit the day of the photoshoot, nor did she think it violated the dress code.