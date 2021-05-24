Florida School Photoshops Students' Yearbook Photos Deemed 'Inappropriate'
By Zuri Anderson
May 24, 2021
Refunds are being offered to Florida parents and students after they learned dozens of yearbook photos of high school students were edited without their knowledge, according to WJXT.
This controversy is stemming from a decision made by the yearbook coordinator, Anne Irwin, at Bartram Trail High School, the St. Johns County School District confirmed Friday (May 21). Officials said Irwin made these changes based on the dress code in the student code of conduct.
But some students were reportedly left shocked and confused when they got their $100 yearbook.
“There’s a black box over my chest and the cardigan on the side is like moved over and it looks really awkward and I was very confused,” freshman Riley O’Keefe said. She even claims she wasn't approached about her outfit the day of the photoshoot, nor did she think it violated the dress code.
This is a before and after yearbook photo taken of Bartram Trail 9th grade high school student, Riley O’Keefe.— Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) May 20, 2021
She says it was deemed inappropriate by the school and photoshopped in the printed edition.
Parents and students are now asking for a major change.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/f8MjkZMDOw
Reporters learned the goal of the altered portrait photos was to make the students' clothing appear "more modest." Changes show the chest area and shoulders of female students getting covered, reporters added. There was also a disclaimer on the high school's website warning the yearbook photos could be altered.
“Tops and shirts must cover the entire shoulder and they must be modest and not revealing or distracting,” according to the district’s dress code. “Midriff or ‘cutout’ dresses and ‘cut out’ tops may not be worn."
'You've made them even more of a target': 83 high school girls have photos digitally altered to cover chest in Florida yearbook— WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) May 24, 2021
https://t.co/doBgsIQ2wh
In a statement to WJXT, the district said the former procedure was to exclude student pictures in the yearbook if they violated the dress code, so “the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook.”
“I am sure there are many different opinions on whether they were or were not [in violation of the school’s dress code],” a district spokesperson told reporters. “The dress code guidelines are in our student code of conduct, but enforcement of the dress code happens at the school level and differs from administration to administration.”
