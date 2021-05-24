Feedback

Here's Why You Should Expect Delays For A While On I-5 In The Seattle Area

By Zuri Anderson

May 24, 2021

Many drivers in the Seattle area should prepare for potential delays possibly through next fall if they're hitting Interstate 5.

KING 5 reported that major roadwork on I-5 started Monday (May 24), which includes repaving the road and expanding it. Reporters noted that it will be happening on southbound I-5 between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street as part of a two-phase project. This is similar to the work done to the northbound lanes of I-5 back in 2019.

“Interstate 5 is vitally important to our local economy,” WSDOT Project Engineer James Harper said. “The freeway has held up well since it was opened in the mid-1960s, but some recent emergency expansion joint repairs are a sure sign this work is needed now. Repaving and repairing expansion joints will keep it in good condition.”

The weekend lane and ramp are expected to be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. through mid-July. Weekend-long lane reductions may start by mid-June, as well.

"Those weekend closures would potentially extend from 7 p.m. Fridays through 5 a.m. Mondays," reporters said. "Closures will not occur on holiday weekends or at times when major events are expected."

In the future, there could be over a dozen weeks of lane reductions and even a full southbound closure between summer and fall 2022.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's Why You Should Expect Delays For A While On I-5 In The Seattle Area

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.