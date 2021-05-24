Here's Why You Should Expect Delays For A While On I-5 In The Seattle Area

Many drivers in the Seattle area should prepare for potential delays possibly through next fall if they're hitting Interstate 5.

KING 5 reported that major roadwork on I-5 started Monday (May 24), which includes repaving the road and expanding it. Reporters noted that it will be happening on southbound I-5 between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street as part of a two-phase project. This is similar to the work done to the northbound lanes of I-5 back in 2019.

“Interstate 5 is vitally important to our local economy,” WSDOT Project Engineer James Harper said. “The freeway has held up well since it was opened in the mid-1960s, but some recent emergency expansion joint repairs are a sure sign this work is needed now. Repaving and repairing expansion joints will keep it in good condition.”

The weekend lane and ramp are expected to be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. through mid-July. Weekend-long lane reductions may start by mid-June, as well.

"Those weekend closures would potentially extend from 7 p.m. Fridays through 5 a.m. Mondays," reporters said. "Closures will not occur on holiday weekends or at times when major events are expected."

In the future, there could be over a dozen weeks of lane reductions and even a full southbound closure between summer and fall 2022.

Photo: Getty Images