Houston DJ With Huge Sneaker Collection To Appear On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

By Anna Gallegos

May 24, 2021

A Texas native with a massive sneaker collection will be on Monday's (May 24) "Wheel of Fortune."

Tajj Badil-Abish is originally from Houston but currently lives in San Francisco. His day job is as a copywriter in the advertising industry, but is also a skilled DJ. He started DJ'ing nine years ago while attending Duke University.

Collecting sneakers is one of Tajj's hobbies, and he claims to have over 50 pairs. One of his guilty pleasures is reality TV.

Tajj decided he wanted to be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" because he first started watching it with is grandmother as a 7-year-old. He's already planning on using whatever he wins to help pay off some student loans and take a vacation.

Tajj's episode will air at 6:30 p.m. Central on CBS in Texas.

The famed game show is looking for new contestants and is accepting applications at the "Wheel of Fortune" website. Anyone selected for the show goes home with a guaranteed $1,000.

Photo: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.

