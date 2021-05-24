Justin Bieber Ditches Controversial Hairstyle For New Look

Justin Bieber’s buzzcut just made a comeback.

The short-lived era that was Bieber’s attempted dreadlocks officially came to an end this Sunday (May 23) when the “Peaches” pop star unveiled his newly-shaven head on social media. "Happy Sunday,” the 27-year-old captioned a snapshot of him alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The Biebs’ latest hair transformation prompted tons of compliments from fans and celebrities alike.

“SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH 🖖” Ryan Tedder commented, as Justin’s step-mom Chelsey Bieber gushed, “❤️ you guys!!”

“I like ya cut g,” one fan wrote, as another complimented, “looks good bro.”

Bieber’s latest hairstyle makeover comes amid the ongoing backlash the “Sorry” crooner received for rocking the dreadlocks-inspired hairdo that saw his hair twisted in the manner of locs.