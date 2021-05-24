Feedback

Justin Bieber Ditches Controversial Hairstyle For New Look

By Paris Close

May 24, 2021

Justin Bieber’s buzzcut just made a comeback.

The short-lived era that was Bieber’s attempted dreadlocks officially came to an end this Sunday (May 23) when the “Peaches” pop star unveiled his newly-shaven head on social media. "Happy Sunday,” the 27-year-old captioned a snapshot of him alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The Biebs’ latest hair transformation prompted tons of compliments from fans and celebrities alike.

“SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH 🖖” Ryan Tedder commented, as Justin’s step-mom Chelsey Bieber gushed, “❤️ you guys!!”

“I like ya cut g,” one fan wrote, as another complimented, “looks good bro.”

Bieber’s latest hairstyle makeover comes amid the ongoing backlash the “Sorry” crooner received for rocking the dreadlocks-inspired hairdo that saw his hair twisted in the manner of locs.

Many fans took umbrage with Bieber for the look, with some accusing the entertainer of culturally appropriating a hairstyle originated and worn predominantly by members of the Black community. (FYI: He was also blasted for wearing the look in 2016.)

“Just saw Justin Bieber’s story.... my guy, are you f—king serious?? He learned absolutely nothing, when it comes to cultural appropriation huh?" one user tweeted in response to Bieber’s dreads back in April.

Justin Bieber is nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Music Video, and more trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Chat About Justin Bieber Ditches Controversial Hairstyle For New Look

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.