Justin Bieber Ditches Controversial Hairstyle For New Look
By Paris Close
May 24, 2021
Justin Bieber’s buzzcut just made a comeback.
The short-lived era that was Bieber’s attempted dreadlocks officially came to an end this Sunday (May 23) when the “Peaches” pop star unveiled his newly-shaven head on social media. "Happy Sunday,” the 27-year-old captioned a snapshot of him alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin.
The Biebs’ latest hair transformation prompted tons of compliments from fans and celebrities alike.
“SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH 🖖” Ryan Tedder commented, as Justin’s step-mom Chelsey Bieber gushed, “❤️ you guys!!”
“I like ya cut g,” one fan wrote, as another complimented, “looks good bro.”
Bieber’s latest hairstyle makeover comes amid the ongoing backlash the “Sorry” crooner received for rocking the dreadlocks-inspired hairdo that saw his hair twisted in the manner of locs.
Many fans took umbrage with Bieber for the look, with some accusing the entertainer of culturally appropriating a hairstyle originated and worn predominantly by members of the Black community. (FYI: He was also blasted for wearing the look in 2016.)
“Just saw Justin Bieber’s story.... my guy, are you f—king serious?? He learned absolutely nothing, when it comes to cultural appropriation huh?" one user tweeted in response to Bieber’s dreads back in April.
Justin Bieber is nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Music Video, and more trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images