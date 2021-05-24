Lady A, Jonas Brothers Among Lineup At New Music Venue In Old Rock Quarry

A unique new music venue set to open later this year near Nashville has announced the inaugural lineup of artists, including several country music and pop superstars.

The FirstBank Amphitheater is set in an old, reclaimed rock quarry in Williamson County, FOX 17 reports. The 138-acre, open air venue in Thompson's Station can hold up to 7,500 guests as they enjoy live performances surrounded by 100-foot-tall cliffs.

"We could not be more excited to open this incredibly special venue in Tennessee this summer," said Bob Roux, president of Live Nation Concerts. "This initial lineup of artists performing this year is just the beginning of what fans can expect to see and we can't wait for artists and fans alike to be able to experience what we've been working on."

For its inaugural season, FirstBank Amphitheater is not holding back on the talent in its lineup. Starting with rock group Greta Van Fleet in August, the lineup is filled with artists sure to make the most of the unique outdoor venue.

Here is the current lineup for the amphitheater's opening season:

