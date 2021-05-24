Feedback

Lady A, Jonas Brothers Among Lineup At New Music Venue In Old Rock Quarry

By Sarah Tate

May 24, 2021

A unique new music venue set to open later this year near Nashville has announced the inaugural lineup of artists, including several country music and pop superstars.

The FirstBank Amphitheater is set in an old, reclaimed rock quarry in Williamson County, FOX 17 reports. The 138-acre, open air venue in Thompson's Station can hold up to 7,500 guests as they enjoy live performances surrounded by 100-foot-tall cliffs.

"We could not be more excited to open this incredibly special venue in Tennessee this summer," said Bob Roux, president of Live Nation Concerts. "This initial lineup of artists performing this year is just the beginning of what fans can expect to see and we can't wait for artists and fans alike to be able to experience what we've been working on."

For its inaugural season, FirstBank Amphitheater is not holding back on the talent in its lineup. Starting with rock group Greta Van Fleet in August, the lineup is filled with artists sure to make the most of the unique outdoor venue.

Here is the current lineup for the amphitheater's opening season:

Learn more about the venue, including the scheduled performers and where to purchase tickets, here.

Photos: Getty Images

Chat About Lady A, Jonas Brothers Among Lineup At New Music Venue In Old Rock Quarry

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.