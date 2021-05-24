Liam Gallagher Responds To Noel's Oasis Reunion Fee: 'I'd Do It For FREE'
By Katrina Nattress
May 24, 2021
During a recent visit to The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel Gallagher named his price for an Oasis reunion. After denying his brother Liam's claim that he turned down £100million for a comeback, the singer-songwriter said he absolutely would get the band back together for that much money.
“There isn’t £100million in the music business between all of us," Noel said. "If anybody wants to offer me £100million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100million.”
Of course, Liam had one-up his brother. So he responded to an Instagram post about Noel's comments, proclaiming he'd "do it for FREE."
The latest sibling spat comes after Noel declared "Oasis is done" earlier this month when asked about a reunion.
“The legacy of the band is set in stone,” he explained at the time. “If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough cos I’ve never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”
“People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it," he continued. "When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”
Unsurprisingly, Liam's sung a different tune. Last year he declared that an Oasis reunion would happen "with or without" Noel.
