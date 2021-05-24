Liam Gallagher Responds To Noel's Oasis Reunion Fee: 'I'd Do It For FREE'

During a recent visit to The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel Gallagher named his price for an Oasis reunion. After denying his brother Liam's claim that he turned down £100million for a comeback, the singer-songwriter said he absolutely would get the band back together for that much money.

“There isn’t £100million in the music business between all of us," Noel said. "If anybody wants to offer me £100million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100million.”

Of course, Liam had one-up his brother. So he responded to an Instagram post about Noel's comments, proclaiming he'd "do it for FREE."