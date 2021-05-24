Man Tunnels Through Pharmacy Wall To Steal Pain Killers

Many criminals have gone to great lengths to steal drugs or sneak illegal substances into prohibited areas. One man in Tennessee is adding himself to the list after allegedly tunneling through drywall into a local pharmacy.

Middle Tennessee police are searching for a man they said hid inside a pharmacy until closing and tunneled through the wall in order to steal "a large quantity" of prescriptions drugs, FOX 17 reports.

The Franklin Police Department released video of the incident, which took place around 11 p.m. on May 18. According to the department, the unknown suspect hid inside a Murfreesboro Road Walgreens until the store closed and employees left the building.

"Once everyone was gone, the burglar tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large quantity of opioid pain killers," the police department said in a press release.

In the video, the suspect can be seen searching the shelves along the back wall of the pharmacy. Additional footage shows the suspect walking into the front entrance of the store around 5:40 p.m.

Franklin Police encourages anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact police or call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Officials are offering a cash reward for anyone who can identify the man seen in the security footage.

Photo: Getty Images