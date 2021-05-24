Mike Fisher Played A Prank On Carrie Underwood & Her Reaction Was Perfect

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have a playful relationship and their dynamic was put on display when the latter played a small prank on his superstar wife.

Last week, the former NHL player, 40, took to Instagram to post a video of him creeping up on Underwood, 38, and her friend, Cara Clark, as they took a roadside walk. In the footage, Fisher drives up slowly behind them in his car and suddenly honks the horn, prompting the two to jump, with Underwood offering the funniest facial reaction and yell. "We got 'em," Fisher said after Underwood turned around to shout at her husband. She also played off her reaction in the comment section to the post, writing, "I wish I could ‘like’ this...but alas, I cannot."

In related news, the chart-topper has extended her stay at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas as part of her highly-anticipated "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency." Underwood, who initially announced a six-date Sin City run for December 2021, added a batch of new sets for spring 2021 after high demand.

Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that," Underwood said in a press release. "I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."