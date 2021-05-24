Missouri: The Napa Valley Of The Midwest? One Developer Trying For It

Another version of Napa Valley might land itself in Missouri.

Home to the headquarters of Anheuser-Busch, the state is already known for its beer. One developer believes the state can be just as well known for wine.

According to FOX 6, David and Jerri Hoffman, the founders of Hoffman Family of Companies, are looking to turn Missouri's small wine country into a destination in Augusta, just 45 minutes outside of St. Louis.

The $100 million vision is currently underway as they have already purchased six vineyards and almost 700 acres of land.

The couple has more than just wineries in mind. They plan to build a 5-star hotel and spa, a 12-hole world champion golf course, a restaurant and add paddle boats, steamboat tours, and day cruises along the Missouri River.

The Hoffmans told FOX 6, "We’re pretty excited about what’s going on and how quickly we’ve been able to assemble these vineyards."

Some people around the area worry the development will be too commercial, while some residents see it as a boost for jobs and the state's reputation.

When talking about the area and new development, Jerri Hoffman mentioned to FOX 6, "We’re going to enhance it, make it beautiful, make it a place that can accommodate people from around the country and hopefully around the world."

