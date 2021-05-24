'Monroe Street Midway' Opening In Detroit In Time For Memorial Day Weekend

What was once an outdoor drive-in movie theater will now be an outdoor roller rink for the summer.

'Monroe Street Midway' was announced by Bedrock as the newest community engagement function in downtown Detroit, according to WDIV 4.

The main attraction is Rollout Detroit, a roller skating rink. It will be operated by Rollercade, Detroit's oldest black-owned roller rink, which has been open since 1955.

The new outdoor community hub will be open on May 28, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Roller skating sessions are $10 and will be in two or three-hour time slots. Skates will be available for rent for $3.

You do not have to book ahead for your session, but it is an available option.

Rollout Detroit is open daily. The hours are Sunday - Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m. and Thursday - Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

The roller rink is not all that Monroe Street Midway has to offer. Other amenities include:

Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone - Four half-court basketball courts and one multi-use sports court

Original artwork from Detroit artists Sheefy McFly , Olivia Guterson , Phil Simpson , and Jessica Care Moore

, , , and Live performances from local DJs and outdoor fitness classes

Food and beverage stands and trucks

Social distancing, capacity limitations, and mask guidelines will align with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendations.

For more information on amenities, parking, and other pricing, you can visit their website.

Photo: Getty Images