Officials Say New Jersey Mass Shooting At Birthday Party A Targeted Attack

Authorities in New Jersey said that a mass shooting that left two people dead and 12 others injured was a targeted attack. The shooting occurred at a home in Fairfield on Saturday (May 22) night during a birthday party where over a hundred people had gathered to celebrate.

The two deceased victims were identified as 30-year-old Kevin Elliott and 25-year-old Asia Heste. The other victims were between the ages of 19 and 35 and remained hospitalized, with several in "dire" condition.

Authorities have made one arrest in the case and are looking for more suspects. Officials believe the shooting was a targeted attack, though it is unclear if the two deceased victims were the targets.

"This was not a random act of violence. This was a targeted attack," New Jersey State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said at a news conference.

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, lives down the street from the home and was taken into custody. He is facing several gun charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officials declined to say if he is suspected of firing a gun during the party. They did not provide a specific motive for the shooting, though according to the New York Post, local residents believe it was part of a turf war between rival gangs.

Detectives recovered multiple guns and shell casings from the scene and are trying to trace the weapons to determine if they have been used in other crimes.

"We're working with our federal partners to determine where these guns originated from and whether they can be linked to other recent acts of violence in the area," Grewal said.

