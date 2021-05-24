Olivia Rodrigo Was In Shock After Being The Subject Of A 'Jeopardy!' Clue

Olivio Rodrigo is the scene's newest pop sensation. In fact, her debut album, Sour, is expected to debut with 195-220K total units in its first week and her buzz has also landed her on the Jeopardy! board.

During a recent episode of the trivia quiz show, the teen sensation, 18, was the center of an $800 question in the "Playing Today’s Hits" category. "Olivia Rodrigo’s first hit single is this breakup song that debuted at No. 1 in 2021," the clue read, to which the answer was her breakout single, "Driver’s License." After Rodrigo caught wind of her mention, she took to Instagram Story to share her reaction and it was perfect. "omfg. jeopardy is my fav show," she wrote in response to the question.

It was recently revealed that Rodrigo's mom admitted that she thought the No. 1 smash was "too weird" when she first heard it. "My mom is the first person I play every song for," the star recently said of the hit. "When I played 'Drivers License' the first time for my mom, she goes, 'The bridge is really weird. The bridge is, like, too much. It doesn't fit with the rest of the song.’ In hindsight, I'm glad I didn't take that to heart, but she's very honest."