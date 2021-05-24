Texas High School Suspends Half Of Graduating Class For 'Forking' Field

Some senior pranks are tamer than others, but Comfort High School didn't care when it suspended 40 seniors.

The students stuck plastic forks in the practice field to "fork" it. Other students went inside the school and left streamers and balloons while others rearranged items on the walls, including a stuffed deer head.

A "for sale" sign was also left near the school's entrance.

"It was a harmless senior prank that all of us parents knew 100% what was going on," said parent Hope Jay told News4SA.

"For the most part, there were balloons, there was a deer that went crooked on the wall, there was some saran wrap, there's been no damage, no destruction, no graffiti, no defacing of property, and no police reports," she continued.

Parents are mad that their kids are spending their last two weeks of high school in in-school suspension. Among the suspended students are the valedictorian, salutatorian, and other kids in the honor society.

The school and district won't budge on the punishment, so the parents are getting creative to show their support for their kids. The local liquor store changed their sign to "WE'RE SO FORKING PROUD" while some parents are wearing plastic forks in their shirt pockets.

"The group of kids that came up and put forks in the field and left is being punished equally as those that went into the school. And it's just, there's just no equity to the punishment," parent Bruce Lott told the station.