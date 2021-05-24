The City Of Maricopa Could Be The New Home To A Massive Water Park

The City of Maricopa could be getting a new, huge water park, reported ABC 15.

The outdoor surf and water park would be complete with water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool, restaurants, concerts, and hotels.

The park is currently being called PHX Surf Park and would be built in phases. It would span 71 acres of land that is currently vacant, near Smith Enke and Loma roads.

Developers wrote in the pre-application narrative:

"The PHX Surf Park will be a premier destination not only in Pinal County, but across the State of Arizona and beyond. The park will create a unique attraction that offers advanced active entertainment, progressive surfing experiences, water play, related retail and dining, concert and open space, and hospitality – all immersed with 'ocean views' and the sound of crashing waves breaking in the desert sun."

Check out the conceptual rendering of PHX Surf Park.