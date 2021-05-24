Feedback

The City Of Maricopa Could Be The New Home To A Massive Water Park

By Ginny Reese

May 24, 2021

Reopening of Knotts Soak City for annual passholders

The City of Maricopa could be getting a new, huge water park, reported ABC 15.

The outdoor surf and water park would be complete with water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool, restaurants, concerts, and hotels.

The park is currently being called PHX Surf Park and would be built in phases. It would span 71 acres of land that is currently vacant, near Smith Enke and Loma roads.

Developers wrote in the pre-application narrative:

"The PHX Surf Park will be a premier destination not only in Pinal County, but across the State of Arizona and beyond. The park will create a unique attraction that offers advanced active entertainment, progressive surfing experiences, water play, related retail and dining, concert and open space, and hospitality – all immersed with 'ocean views' and the sound of crashing waves breaking in the desert sun."

Check out the conceptual rendering of PHX Surf Park.

The artist's renderings shows two wave pools, an RV park, a tiny home village, a hammock island surrounded by a lazy river, a splash pad, several areas for fast food restaurants, and a stage with lawn seating.

The developers said, "This will be the premier, go-to location in Maricopa and the Phoenix Metropolitan area."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About The City Of Maricopa Could Be The New Home To A Massive Water Park

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.