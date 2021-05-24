The City Of Maricopa Could Be The New Home To A Massive Water Park
By Ginny Reese
May 24, 2021
The City of Maricopa could be getting a new, huge water park, reported ABC 15.
The outdoor surf and water park would be complete with water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool, restaurants, concerts, and hotels.
The park is currently being called PHX Surf Park and would be built in phases. It would span 71 acres of land that is currently vacant, near Smith Enke and Loma roads.
Developers wrote in the pre-application narrative:
"The PHX Surf Park will be a premier destination not only in Pinal County, but across the State of Arizona and beyond. The park will create a unique attraction that offers advanced active entertainment, progressive surfing experiences, water play, related retail and dining, concert and open space, and hospitality – all immersed with 'ocean views' and the sound of crashing waves breaking in the desert sun."
Check out the conceptual rendering of PHX Surf Park.
A large surf park and water park could be built in Maricopa.— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 20, 2021
A conceptual rendering shows two wave pools, a lazy river, and a bike track.
Story: https://t.co/lpjD0nMpiP #abc15 pic.twitter.com/ToVlGMmUTH
The artist's renderings shows two wave pools, an RV park, a tiny home village, a hammock island surrounded by a lazy river, a splash pad, several areas for fast food restaurants, and a stage with lawn seating.
The developers said, "This will be the premier, go-to location in Maricopa and the Phoenix Metropolitan area."
