This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Albuquerque

By Ginny Reese

May 24, 2021

New Mexico is bursting with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others.

TripAdvisor has different lists of the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Albuquerque has the highest rating?

According to TripAdvisor, the Albuquerque restaurant with the highest rating is Antiquity Restaurant.

The restaurant's website states, "Perfect for any occasion, Restaurant Antiquity in Albuquerque is a one of a kind, can’t miss destination satisfying the most discriminating palates. Restaurant Antiquity features fresh seafood, charcoal-grilled steaks, fowl, lamb, veal and nightly specials to round out the menu. "

The restaurant has 872 TripAdvisor reviews with 4.5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews.

656 TripAdvisor users gave Antiquity Restaurant an "excellent" rating and 135 people rated it as "very good."

There were only 40 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Albuquerque, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Antiquity Restaurant
  2. Golden Crown Bakery
  3. Thai Vegan
  4. Farina
  5. Monroe's Restaurant
  6. Mas - Tapas y Vino
  7. Padilla's Mexican Kitchen
  8. Two Fools Tavern
  9. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
  10. Cocina Azul

Check out more information about Antiquity Restaurant and a full menu by clicking here.

You can visit the restaurant at 112 Romero NW in Albuquerque.

Photo: Getty Images

