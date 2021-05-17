Albuquerque Native To Compete In The ‘JEOPARDY!' Tournament Of Champions

An Albuquerque native will be competing on the JEOPARDY! Tournament of Champions this season.

Jason Zuffranieri is a 19-time JEOPARDY! Champion, and he will compete on the season 37 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals.

The episode will air on Monday, May 17th.

The 10-day event is presented by Consumer Cellular and lasts from Monday, May 17th to Friday, May 28th.

The tournament will be hosted by former champion Buzzy Cohen. Cohen was given the nickname "Mr. Personality" by Alex Trebek because of his boisterous demeanor when he competed in 2016, winning $164,603.

The Tournament of Champions is a yearly tournament that showcases the 15 players who have won the most games from the past season.

The other champions that will be featured on this season's Tournament of Champions are:

Andy Wood

Nibir Sarma

Karen Farrell

Ryan Hemmel

Sam Kavanaugh

Ryan Bilger

Sarah Jett Rayburn

Kevin Walsh

Mackenzie Jones

Veronica Vichit-Vadakan

Jennifer Quail

Steve Moulds

Paul Trifiletti

Ben Henri

