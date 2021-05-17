Feedback

Albuquerque Native To Compete In The ‘JEOPARDY!' Tournament Of Champions

By Ginny Reese

May 17, 2021

An Albuquerque native will be competing on the JEOPARDY! Tournament of Champions this season.

Jason Zuffranieri is a 19-time JEOPARDY! Champion, and he will compete on the season 37 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals.

The episode will air on Monday, May 17th.

The 10-day event is presented by Consumer Cellular and lasts from Monday, May 17th to Friday, May 28th.

The tournament will be hosted by former champion Buzzy Cohen. Cohen was given the nickname "Mr. Personality" by Alex Trebek because of his boisterous demeanor when he competed in 2016, winning $164,603.

The Tournament of Champions is a yearly tournament that showcases the 15 players who have won the most games from the past season.

The other champions that will be featured on this season's Tournament of Champions are:

  • Andy Wood
  • Nibir Sarma
  • Karen Farrell
  • Ryan Hemmel
  • Sam Kavanaugh
  • Ryan Bilger
  • Sarah Jett Rayburn
  • Kevin Walsh
  • Mackenzie Jones
  • Veronica Vichit-Vadakan
  • Jennifer Quail
  • Steve Moulds
  • Paul Trifiletti
  • Ben Henri

Photo: Getty Images

