This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Phoenix

Phoenix is crawling with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others.

TripAdvisor has different lists of the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Phoenix has the highest rating?

According to TripAdvisor, the Phoenix restaurant with the highest rating is Cocina Madrigal.

The restaurant's chef is Chef Leo Madrigal. According to Cocina Madrigal's website, "Cocina Madrigal specializes in handcrafted tacos, homemade enchiladas, fresh bold salads, and made from scratch specialties."

The restaurant has 251 TripAdvisor reviews with 5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews.

218 TripAdvisor users gave Cocina Madrigal an "excellent" rating and 18 people rated it as "very good."

There were only 3 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Phoenix, according to TripAdvisor:

You can check the restaurant out at 4044 S 16th Street in Phoenix.

