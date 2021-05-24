Feedback

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

May 24, 2021

Phoenix is crawling with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others.

TripAdvisor has different lists of the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Phoenix has the highest rating?

According to TripAdvisor, the Phoenix restaurant with the highest rating is Cocina Madrigal.

The restaurant's chef is Chef Leo Madrigal. According to Cocina Madrigal's website, "Cocina Madrigal specializes in handcrafted tacos, homemade enchiladas, fresh bold salads, and made from scratch specialties."

The restaurant has 251 TripAdvisor reviews with 5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews.

218 TripAdvisor users gave Cocina Madrigal an "excellent" rating and 18 people rated it as "very good."

There were only 3 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Phoenix, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Cocina Madrigal
  2. Ajo Al's Mexican Cafe
  3. The Capital Grille
  4. Rusconi's American Kitchen
  5. Binkley's Restaurant
  6. Postino
  7. Bobby-Q
  8. Pomo Pizzeria Phoenix
  9. Steak 44
  10. Original Breakfast House

Check out more information about Cocina Madrigal and a full menu by clicking here.

You can check the restaurant out at 4044 S 16th Street in Phoenix.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Phoenix

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.