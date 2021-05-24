Feedback

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

May 24, 2021

Variety of barbecue food with side dishes on table

Utah is bursting with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others.

TripAdvisor has different lists of the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Salt Lake City has the highest rating?

According to TripAdvisor, the Salt Lake City restaurant with the highest rating is Takashi.

The restaurant's website states, "While rooted in tradition, Takashi-san has an unbridled passion to create. Through a life of dedication to his craft Takashi has developed his own style that is both familiar and innovative."

The restaurant has 766 TripAdvisor reviews with 4.5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews.

548 TripAdvisor users gave Takashi an "excellent" rating and 121 people rated it as "very good."

There were only 24 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Takashi
  2. Bombay House Salt Lake
  3. Current Fish & Oyster
  4. Log Haven
  5. Red Iguana
  6. Valter's Osteria
  7. The Park Cafe
  8. Red Iguana 2
  9. Ruth's Chris Steak House
  10. Oh Mai Sandwich Kitchen

Check out more information about Takashi and a full menu by clicking here.

You can visit the restaurant at 16 W Market St in Salt Lake City.

Photo: Getty Images

