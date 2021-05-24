This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Salt Lake City

Utah is bursting with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others.

TripAdvisor has different lists of the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Salt Lake City has the highest rating?

According to TripAdvisor, the Salt Lake City restaurant with the highest rating is Takashi.

The restaurant's website states, "While rooted in tradition, Takashi-san has an unbridled passion to create. Through a life of dedication to his craft Takashi has developed his own style that is both familiar and innovative."

The restaurant has 766 TripAdvisor reviews with 4.5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews.

548 TripAdvisor users gave Takashi an "excellent" rating and 121 people rated it as "very good."

There were only 24 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to TripAdvisor:

Check out more information about Takashi and a full menu by clicking here.

You can visit the restaurant at 16 W Market St in Salt Lake City.

Photo: Getty Images