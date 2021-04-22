2 Utah Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

Two restaurants in Utah made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021" list, reported USA Today.

Yelp compiled the list using suggestions from Yelp users. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

Here are the two Utah restaurants that made the list:

The Robin’s Nest in Salt Lake City serves up a huge selection of sandwiches that are like no other. The sandwiches are so delicious that Eat Salt Lake named them "the best sandwich shop in Salt Lake, hands down." Try them for yourself at 311 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Slackwater in Sandy served up artisan pizzas. You can also enjoy the relaxed atmosphere with live music, views of the Ogden River, and a deliciously curated beer menu. This place has two locations to get your pizza fix. Check it all out at 1895 Washington Boulevard in Ogden or 10290 State Street in Sandy.