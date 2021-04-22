Feedback

2 Utah Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

By Ginny Reese

April 22, 2021

Eating brunch with waffle, avocado, cucumber, salmon and poached egg, personal perspective

Two restaurants in Utah made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021" list, reported USA Today.

Yelp compiled the list using suggestions from Yelp users. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

Here are the two Utah restaurants that made the list:

The Robin's Nest

The Robin’s Nest in Salt Lake City serves up a huge selection of sandwiches that are like no other. The sandwiches are so delicious that Eat Salt Lake named them "the best sandwich shop in Salt Lake, hands down." Try them for yourself at 311 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Slackwater

Slackwater in Sandy served up artisan pizzas. You can also enjoy the relaxed atmosphere with live music, views of the Ogden River, and a deliciously curated beer menu. This place has two locations to get your pizza fix. Check it all out at 1895 Washington Boulevard in Ogden or 10290 State Street in Sandy.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 2 Utah Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.