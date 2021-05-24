This Moth-Like Insect Is Blanketing Areas Of Nevada, Becoming A 'Nuisance'

Millions of moth-like insects that live and thrive along the Colorado River near the Nevada-Arizona border are "becoming a nuisance," reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The insects are called caddisflies.

The United States Bureau of Reclamation is planning to complete a series of water reductions from a dam on the Colorado River to attempt to reduce the population of the caddisflies.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, draining the water will dry out the caddisfly eggs and larvae. Also, with the lower water levels birds and bats are more likely to eat the insects.

Local officials along the Arizona-Nevada border said that the flies are negatively affecting businesses and are pushing out visitors who are visiting communities along the Colorado River.

The first water reduction from Davis Dam is scheduled for Monday and will last over four hours. The other reductions will take place later this month and in June.

The Bureau of Reclamation will also take advantage of the lower water levels, completing maintenance on the docks while they can.

The agency is urging residents and visitors to be cautious around the river since the lower water levels may cause instability in the river banks, debris, and gravel bars.

According to Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson, power production will not be affected by the water reduction.

Photo: Getty Images