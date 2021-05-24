See Why Nevada Could Be Seeing Clearer Skies Soon

Clearer skies are in the future for Nevada, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 52 into law on Friday.

The bill is going to allow various communities to apply for a dark sky designation.

Many in favor of the bill believe it will help to promote tourism in the state.

Governor Sisolak said in a statement:

"From Lake Tahoe to Beatty to Ely, Nevada’s extraordinary dark night skies provide ample opportunity for stargazing, and this bill is a reflection of the State’s commitment to protecting our bountiful and beautiful natural resources. The ‘Dark Sky Designation’ will help continue our focused efforts on improving our economy by helping to create opportunities for jobs and recreation businesses."

According to Sisolak, light pollution can be harmful. He said:

"Excessive artificial 'light pollution' not only impairs night-sky viewing opportunities, but can also impact public health and quality of life, outdoor recreation experiences, astronomical research, and native plant and wildlife species."

According to Colin Roberson, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, the bill "builds on Nevada’s long history of preserving our state’s amazing natural heritage."

There are currently only two areas in Nevada that are designated dark sky areas.

Photo: Getty Images