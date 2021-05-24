Two Men Find Missing 5-Month-Old Girl From Stolen SUV

The missing 5-month-old girl who was inside an SUV when it was stolen was found safe following an emergency Amber Alert over the weekend.

The vehicle was stolen from a Greensboro gas station last week while the baby was still inside, WFMY reports. On Saturday morning (May 22), two men, Bill Mercer and Ricky Pegese, found the girl outside the Colony Apartments in Winston-Salem. According to Pegese, she was behind a dumpster without a car seat or even a blanket.

"My heart sunk," said Pegese. "It didn't even look real because the baby was kicking her feet and hands up like tree limbs."

Mercer grew emotional as the recalled calling the police after finding the missing girl, who reminded him of his own family.

"I'm thinking about my great-granddaughter. That could have been her," he said. "It doesn't make any sense. If you want to do something to yourself do it. Leave innocent kids alone please."

Police are still searching for the suspect who stole the SUV with the baby inside. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip-flops. Anyone with information regarding the case or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call police.

