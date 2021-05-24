It's been two years since YUNGBLUD released his powerful single "Parents," and to celebrate his "tribute to individualism," the UK-rocker shared a censored version of the video his label wanted him to release.

"HAPPY TWO YEAR PARENTS! everyone said the lyrics of this song were 'too graphic' and the video was 'too offensive' they told me it would be a mistake to release as it would probably offend too many people. we didn’t listen and we did it anyway," he wrote in the alternate version's YouTube description. "it’s so crazy to me how it brought so many of us together. thank you for everything. be individual be f**king proud of it. don’t let anybody shame you or tell you it’s not ok to be who you are !!!"

Aside from censored lyrics, the "new" video also features some pretty silly edits, turning the gun YUNGBLUD's wielding into everything from a baguette to a swordfish and the toaster in the bath into a baked turkey. While fans got a good laugh out of this version, they pointed out how the message would've been lost if these were the visuals originally shared to the world.

"This is amazing but your whole message in the original has helped so many people and needed to be said thank you dom," one fan wrote in the YouTube comments.

"You definitely made the right choice!" wrote another. "Still like this version because of the original bits but your one is just real and means so much to all of us"

Watch the censored and uncensored versions of the "Parents" video below.