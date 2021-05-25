Feedback

Changes Coming After Controversial Photoshopping Of Student Yearbook Photos

By Zuri Anderson

May 25, 2021

After a Florida high school received nationwide backlash over digital alterations to dozens of female students' yearbook photos, the school district is making some changes, according to WKMG.

The St. Johns County School District superintendent announced Monday (May 24) that they plan to change its yearbook editorial process after a controversial decision made at Bartram Trail High School last week. Eighty portrait photos of female students were Photoshopped to cover up their chest areas and shoulders because a school employee interpreted their outfits to be in violation of the school district's dress code.

“I think one of the key pieces is not leaving it to any single staff member to make those kinds of decisions so that there’s a review process that probably includes either school administrators or other members of the staff, to help make those kinds of decisions, if, in fact, we were going to edit an individual student picture like that,” Superintendent Tim Forson said.

Students said they weren't approached about dress code violations the day of the portrait photoshoot nor were they told about the changes. While parents and students were outraged and confused over the decision, Bartram Trail also got blowback from Americans across the nation. Most critics claimed that the girls were being "sexualized" and "shamed" over their bodies, which would affect their mental health.

Forson, who has four daughters, said they never intended to embarrass or shame the girls affected.

It also came to light that the school district has a history of disproportionately enforcing the dress code on female students compared to male students in violation. Reporters learned that 78% of dress code violations go to female students across St. Johns County School District.

“As to the young ladies, compared to the men. I think that they, a lot of parents think that the dress code is disparaging of young ladies. And so that’s why it’s important for us to review the policy like we, we do all the time anyway,” St. Johns County School Board Chairman Patrick Canan told WJXT.

A school district meeting between parents and officials happened Tuesday morning (May 25) to review the policy and address revisions.

