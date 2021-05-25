Changes Coming After Controversial Photoshopping Of Student Yearbook Photos
By Zuri Anderson
May 25, 2021
After a Florida high school received nationwide backlash over digital alterations to dozens of female students' yearbook photos, the school district is making some changes, according to WKMG.
The St. Johns County School District superintendent announced Monday (May 24) that they plan to change its yearbook editorial process after a controversial decision made at Bartram Trail High School last week. Eighty portrait photos of female students were Photoshopped to cover up their chest areas and shoulders because a school employee interpreted their outfits to be in violation of the school district's dress code.
“I think one of the key pieces is not leaving it to any single staff member to make those kinds of decisions so that there’s a review process that probably includes either school administrators or other members of the staff, to help make those kinds of decisions, if, in fact, we were going to edit an individual student picture like that,” Superintendent Tim Forson said.
Students said they weren't approached about dress code violations the day of the portrait photoshoot nor were they told about the changes. While parents and students were outraged and confused over the decision, Bartram Trail also got blowback from Americans across the nation. Most critics claimed that the girls were being "sexualized" and "shamed" over their bodies, which would affect their mental health.
so this high school in florida digitally altered more than 80 girls’ yearbook pictures to make them “less revealing” and i am literally losing my mind at how bad the photoshop is pic.twitter.com/jN8adheLUx— matt (@mattxiv) May 24, 2021
The detail I can't get over from the Florida yearbook photoshop controversy has got to be that the boys' swim team was photographed in speedos no problem pic.twitter.com/n6riWw3tAf— The Betches Sup (@Betches_Sup) May 24, 2021
Forson, who has four daughters, said they never intended to embarrass or shame the girls affected.
It also came to light that the school district has a history of disproportionately enforcing the dress code on female students compared to male students in violation. Reporters learned that 78% of dress code violations go to female students across St. Johns County School District.
“As to the young ladies, compared to the men. I think that they, a lot of parents think that the dress code is disparaging of young ladies. And so that’s why it’s important for us to review the policy like we, we do all the time anyway,” St. Johns County School Board Chairman Patrick Canan told WJXT.
A Florida high school altered the "immodest" yearbook photos of 80 girls to hide more of their chests...— Zerlina on Peacock (@ZerlinaShow) May 24, 2021
"It says so much about our society that dress codes are not for the girls’ sake. They’re for the boys’ sake," says @feministabulous. pic.twitter.com/F8ok8xdhZd
A school district meeting between parents and officials happened Tuesday morning (May 25) to review the policy and address revisions.
Photo: Getty Images