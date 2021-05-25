Changes Coming After Controversial Photoshopping Of Student Yearbook Photos

After a Florida high school received nationwide backlash over digital alterations to dozens of female students' yearbook photos, the school district is making some changes, according to WKMG.

The St. Johns County School District superintendent announced Monday (May 24) that they plan to change its yearbook editorial process after a controversial decision made at Bartram Trail High School last week. Eighty portrait photos of female students were Photoshopped to cover up their chest areas and shoulders because a school employee interpreted their outfits to be in violation of the school district's dress code.

“I think one of the key pieces is not leaving it to any single staff member to make those kinds of decisions so that there’s a review process that probably includes either school administrators or other members of the staff, to help make those kinds of decisions, if, in fact, we were going to edit an individual student picture like that,” Superintendent Tim Forson said.

Students said they weren't approached about dress code violations the day of the portrait photoshoot nor were they told about the changes. While parents and students were outraged and confused over the decision, Bartram Trail also got blowback from Americans across the nation. Most critics claimed that the girls were being "sexualized" and "shamed" over their bodies, which would affect their mental health.