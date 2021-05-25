Decades Of Data Reveals If New Mexico's Climate Has changed

New updates from the Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Change Indicators website shows just how much New Mexico's climate has changed, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

KRQE reported that there has been longer, more frequent heat waves across the state accompanied by longer waves of drought.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Mexico has had a significant change over the years, however it isn't all bad news.

The data shows a positive trend in nationwide greenhouse gas emissions. The greenhouse gas emissions have been decreasing over the years due, in part, to changes in electricity production across the country.

Peter Fawcett, a professor and chair of the University of New Mexico Earth & Planetary Sciences Department, said, "If you look in the southwest, wind farms are going up everywhere. So are solar farms, and they're replacing the conventional coal-fired power plants."

Since 1901, only he southeastern-most portion of New Mexico has seen a slight increase in annual precipitation, the rest was either unchanged or has seen a decrease.

The EPA showed that some portions of the state are seeing an increase in heat and an increase in the number of heat waves. Albuquerque has seen an average increase of about four additional heat waves each year over the last ten years.

The average seasonal temperature has also increased. The EPA told KRQE, "In the southwest, average temperatures have increased by 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit with some areas over 4 [degrees] warmer."

