Indiana Candy Shop Under Fire For Job Posting Called Sexist

A small Indiana candy shop is leaving some Facebook users with a sour taste in their mouths after a job posting went viral.

Good's Candy Shop in Anderson shared its latest job openings and summer jobs on Thursday, May 20. Instead of describing the jobs or saying why people should work at the shop, owner Randy Good goes into what he doesn't want in employees, particularly in female employees.

He wrote:

Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers. This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves. You know, "so and so said this about you and I couldn't believe it! so and so is so stuck up that she thinks she's better than us". And so it goes. This my friends, is poison in action. These misguided gals have no end game. It's just spreading and stirring all the while believing they are innocent. It's such a common thing among girls. This is where toxicity and drama find their roots.

The job ad also goes on to describe something called "pukers." The full post can be found here.

The Facebook comments were quickly filled with people calling Good dramatic, misogynistic, and "a toxic boss." Most of the more than 42,000 comments were overwhelmingly negative.

Good refused interviews with Indianapolis TV stations, but said he stands by what he posted.

The founder of a local nonprofit that advocates for young women and girls said Good's post is an example of challenges teenagers face when finding their first jobs.

"It was narcissistic and sexist and almost coming from an I hate woman point of view," Sonya Cooke, founder of Girl Talk Inc., told WRTV.

Photo: Getty Images