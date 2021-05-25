Law Firm Fires Woman Caught Trespassing, Feeding Monkeys At Texas Zoo

An El Paso, Texas, law firm fired an employee after her monkey business went viral.

Lucy Rae was caught on camera feeding two spider monkeys under a waterfall at the El Paso Zoo and then climbing out of the animals' enclosure on Saturday, May 22. The video was shared on the Instagram account @fitfamelpaso, where it took off.

The video's description says Rae gave the monkeys hot cheetos, but the video is too blurry to clearly see what she's feeding them.