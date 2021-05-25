'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Safaree

Erica Mena and Safaree are calling it quits!

According to TMZ, Erica filed for divorce on Friday (May 21) in Georgia's Fayette County Superior Court. Per documents, obtained by the outlet, the Love & Hip Hop alum is asking for primary physical custody of her and Safaree's one-year-old daughter, Safire, but stated she's willing to share joint legal custody with her husband of fewer than two years.

Erica also reportedly indicated that she wants child support and exclusive use of the home they currently share.

As noted by TMZ, Erica, who is currently expecting her second child with Safaree, recently posted an Instagram photo that showed her without her wedding ring.

News of the reality star's divorce filing comes weeks after Erica and Safaree took to Instagram to announce that they are expanding their family. "More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway," Erica captioned the first of her three posts that shared shots from her pregnancy photoshoot, which showed a pregnant Erica posing with Safaree in front of a huge, gold vault.

"YES for the 3rd time ✨," she captioned the second photo, which was a solo shot that put her burgeoning belly on display. "This time y’all gonna give me my credit! Thank you to my team who stood loyal and true this whole time. Creative director and stylist @rolandbanks photographer and master mind @royaleyez The BEST glam @koreankandy & @iamomarking."

Erica went on to hint at her and Safaree's previous (and public) marital struggles in her third and final post, writing, "Marriage - It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am. 🙏🏽."

Erica and Safaree welcomed their first child together, 15-month-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, in February 2020 — months after they tied the knot.

Erica also has a 14-year-old son, King Javien Conde, from a previous relationship.

Photo: Gety